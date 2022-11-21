River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 51,116 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 51,116 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded up $5.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.05. 2,205,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,220,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.55. The stock has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

