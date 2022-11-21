River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 51,973 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 51,973 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NOV were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,025,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,566 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,501,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,243,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,637 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,456 shares of company stock valued at $360,063 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV Trading Down 6.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

NOV stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.25. 112,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.25 and a beta of 1.87. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

