Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Buys 7,150 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

ADX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,201. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.53%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

