Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises approximately 0.8% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

