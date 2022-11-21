Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $7.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.6% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.38. 14,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.