Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 200 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.79.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.22. 1,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,280. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.70. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

