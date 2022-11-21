Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 9,857 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 72,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.47. 3,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $33.55.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

