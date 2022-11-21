Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $6,302,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.54. The stock had a trading volume of 96,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,546. The company has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

