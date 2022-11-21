Ronnie Darroch Sells 2,770 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,770 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $297,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Plexus Price Performance
PLXS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.04. The company had a trading volume of 82,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $88.87. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
