Ronnie Darroch Sells 2,770 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,770 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $297,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PLXS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.04. The company had a trading volume of 82,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $88.87. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,949,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plexus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

