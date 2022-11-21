Round Dollar (RD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.93 Billion

Round Dollar (RD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $72,949.95 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.63 or 0.00086199 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

