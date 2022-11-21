Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $67.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

RCL has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $57.84. 38,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,367. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

