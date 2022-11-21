Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $67.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.
RCL has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of RCL stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $57.84. 38,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,367. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
