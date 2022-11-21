Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $67.00

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2022

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

RCL has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RCL stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $57.84. 38,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,367. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Articles

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.