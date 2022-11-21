Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 25,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 598,851 shares.The stock last traded at $38.27 and had previously closed at $37.51.

Specifically, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $267,404.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,147,178.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $267,404.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 581,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,147,178.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 183,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.68 per share, with a total value of $6,921,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,985,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,526,895.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 385,574 shares of company stock worth $13,761,377 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 2.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,160,000 after acquiring an additional 200,536 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

