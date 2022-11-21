Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.15.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.88. The stock had a trading volume of 67,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,311. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $305.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.15. The company has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.07, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,631 shares of company stock valued at $18,273,483. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

