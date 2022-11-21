Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,566 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.15.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.35. 24,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227,311. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.35 billion, a PE ratio of 271.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $305.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,631 shares of company stock worth $18,273,483 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

