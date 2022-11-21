Saltoro Capital LP Purchases Shares of 8,700 Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Encore Capital Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECPG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.42. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.