SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their prior target price of $72.00. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:SE traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.08. 202,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,766,503. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $66.82. SEA has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $312.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

About SEA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,509,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $100,939,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 87.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 19.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 45.4% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.