Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Position Raised by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Select Energy Services worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Select Energy Services Trading Down 12.0 %

WTTR traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,245. The stock has a market cap of $873.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Select Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

