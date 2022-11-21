Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $8.68

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $8.37. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 4,957 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Select Energy Services Trading Down 12.2 %

The company has a market cap of $871.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,333,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

