SelfKey (KEY) Trading Down 2% This Week

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. SelfKey has a total market cap of $17.55 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.39 or 0.08293921 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00466460 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,621.74 or 0.28619251 BTC.

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.