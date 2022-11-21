Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.01) to £118 ($138.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($146.89) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($146.89) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($115.16) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £120 ($141.01) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £110.14 ($129.42).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at £109.20 ($128.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of £101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of £104.82. The company has a market capitalization of £169.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,018.35. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($95.07) and a fifty-two week high of £115.40 ($135.61).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

