Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.35) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

NewRiver REIT Price Performance

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 83.03. NewRiver REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 66.70 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.60 ($1.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £221.46 million and a PE ratio of 3,575.00.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

