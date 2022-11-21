Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Siacoin has a market cap of $131.90 million and $31.21 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,555,642,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
