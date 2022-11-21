SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Sold by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC cut its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,490 shares during the period. SIGA Technologies accounts for approximately 3.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $21,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at $579,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 224,423 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at $548,000. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIGA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.15. 10,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,654,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.73. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

