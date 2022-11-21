Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Similarweb from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Similarweb from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Similarweb stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $360.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 227,059 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 369,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,919 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 1st quarter valued at $4,527,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 504.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 312,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 260,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

