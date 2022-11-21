Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Similarweb from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Similarweb from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.
Similarweb Trading Down 0.2 %
Similarweb stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $360.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb
Similarweb Company Profile
Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Similarweb (SMWB)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.