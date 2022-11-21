SingularityNET Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.48 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $46.48 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,150.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010748 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00039473 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006116 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00021362 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00230881 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04172628 USD and is down -8.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $9,721,774.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

