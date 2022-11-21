Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.05

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 22280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Slam Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slam

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAM. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Slam by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,320,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,299 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Slam by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 5,735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,664 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Slam by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,060,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Slam by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 639,622 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Slam by 1,586.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 633,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 595,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

