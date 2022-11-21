Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading Up 3.9%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.88 and last traded at $93.73. Approximately 17,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,722,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.23.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.
The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $95.17.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.
