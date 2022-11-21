Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading Up 3.9%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.88 and last traded at $93.73. Approximately 17,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,722,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $95.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

