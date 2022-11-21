SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $750,725.00 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.29, for a total value of $750,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 154,748 shares in the company, valued at $46,469,276.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $625,750.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68.

SEDG stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $301.70. 25,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.98 and its 200 day moving average is $270.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,873,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,185,000 after buying an additional 149,116 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.92.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

