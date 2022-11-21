Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Shares Gap Down to $11.47

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $11.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 1,755 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $511.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,502.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,875,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $86,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,568.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

