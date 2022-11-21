Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Stock Performance
NYSE LOV opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.85.
About Spark Networks
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.