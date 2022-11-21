SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Rating) by 1,669.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929,522 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 8.11% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPBO. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $267,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 361.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 120.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 71,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPBO remained flat at $28.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,488. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $35.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17.
