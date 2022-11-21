Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £122.68 ($144.15).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a £105 ($123.38) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a £122.50 ($143.95) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Insider Activity at Spirax-Sarco Engineering

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nicholas John Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of £102.39 ($120.32) per share, for a total transaction of £102,390 ($120,317.27).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 0.8 %

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

SPX stock opened at £113.06 ($132.86) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,774.83. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 9,008 ($105.85) and a 12 month high of £166.40 ($195.53). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £107.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is £106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

(Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.