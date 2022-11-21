Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) PT Raised to $75.00

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.82.
Spire Global Trading Down 2.2 %
Spire Global stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.
Institutional Trading of Spire Global
Spire Global Company Profile
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spire Global (SPIR)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.