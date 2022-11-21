Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) PT Raised to $75.00

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.82.

Spire Global stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

