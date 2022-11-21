SSE (LON:SSE) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,835 ($21.56) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($20.56) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($24.68) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.33) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,896.29 ($22.28).

SSE Trading Up 1.6 %

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,696.50 ($19.94) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.37 billion and a PE ratio of 703.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,589.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,699.27. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,405 ($16.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($22.74).

SSE Cuts Dividend

About SSE

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. SSE’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

