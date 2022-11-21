Startek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Startek in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Startek alerts:

Startek Price Performance

SRT stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Startek has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Startek

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Startek in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Startek by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Startek by 26.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Startek in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Startek in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.