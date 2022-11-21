Startek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Startek in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Startek Price Performance
SRT stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Startek has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Startek
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Startek (SRT)
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.