Status Achieves Market Cap of $72.02 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Status has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $72.02 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,178.90 or 0.99999421 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010600 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00039313 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006133 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00021484 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00228996 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02329436 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $14,590,229.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

