Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.06

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.06 and last traded at $103.06, with a volume of 38008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 42,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,294,000 after acquiring an additional 111,469 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.