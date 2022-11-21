Stellar 24 Hour Volume Reaches $79.06 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and approximately $79.06 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0845 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,543 coins and its circulating supply is 25,695,960,739 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

