Stephens Increases Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target to $65.00

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Azenta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.60.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Azenta Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $23,087,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $7,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.