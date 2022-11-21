Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for November 21st (BKPKF, CGIFF, CMA, CMS, CNQ, DIS, MWA, OTPBF, PCILF, PEAK)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 21st:

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an outperform rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $69.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $73.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $71.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $136.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $12.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.50.

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 170 ($2.00) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 180 ($2.12).

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.60 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.70.

