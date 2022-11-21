StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -2.61. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $9.82.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 70.44% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

