StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -2.61. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $9.82.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 70.44% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI)
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.