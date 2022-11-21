StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Trading Down 6.4 %
NYSE VJET opened at $3.09 on Thursday. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $8.50.
About voxeljet
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on voxeljet (VJET)
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.