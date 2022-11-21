StockNews.com Downgrades Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Hold

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Meridian Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,668,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

