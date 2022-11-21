StockNews.com Downgrades Visa (NYSE:V) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $210.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $398.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

