Strike Price Tops $10.26 on Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Strike has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $35.35 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $10.26 or 0.00064180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.93 or 0.08438091 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00453637 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.86 or 0.27832497 BTC.

About Strike

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,445,600 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.