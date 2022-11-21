Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $4.32 on Major Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for about $4.32 or 0.00027089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $597,859.30 and $125,584.10 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.38 or 0.08279529 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00458566 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.99 or 0.28134876 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

