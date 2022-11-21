Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $4.17 on Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. Strong has a total market capitalization of $576,935.35 and $139,899.82 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Strong token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.17 or 0.00026416 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.31 or 0.08860609 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00474015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.53 or 0.29076499 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.