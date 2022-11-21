Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $195,190.96 and $163.14 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,162.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010602 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00039210 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006130 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00021507 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00228762 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003822 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00046847 USD and is down -19.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

