Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at CSFB

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CSFB from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.65.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,616,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,594,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$28.77 and a twelve month high of C$53.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

