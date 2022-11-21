Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at CSFB

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CSFB from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.65.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,616,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,594,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$28.77 and a twelve month high of C$53.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.