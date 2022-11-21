Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 4,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 277,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGHC. Oppenheimer downgraded Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

